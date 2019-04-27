This year's WWE Money in the Bank PPV will take place at the XL Center in Hartford, CT on May 19.

Although no participants have been named in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, who would you like to see win this year? Earlier this month, there was a report that WWE was looking to really push this year's winner, feeling like they have "completely blown" winners from the past two years.

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

