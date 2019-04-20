- Above, Scarlett Bordeaux teamed up with Fallah Bahh to defeat Desi Hit Squad on last night's episode of Impact.

- Impact Wrestling announced next week's Impact matches, which is the go-home show before next Sunday's Rebellion PPV in Toronto at the Rebel Entertainment Complex.

* LAX and Brian Cage vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Johnny Impact

* Killer Kross vs. Willie Mack

* Rosemary in action.

* Rich Swann goes to the oVe Compound.

- Lance Storm has been made the special guest referee for Johnny Impact and Brian Cage's Impact World Championship match. Cage wanted to make sure the title match is called down the middle, so Impact Executive VP Scott D'Amore named Storm the referee on last night's show. Below is the updated card.

* Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage with Lance Storm as the Guest Referee (Impact World Championship)

* Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz) (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan (Impact X Division Championship)

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim