- WWE is building to a feud between The Revival and The Usos on the RAW brand. The two top teams met in a backstage segment on this week's show, which you can see above.

- Next Monday's RAW will feature a special Money In the Bank edition of "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss. Bliss will be revealing the participants for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match and the participants for the women's MITB Ladder Match.

- As noted, AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Rollins took to Twitter and wrote the following on the match, saying he's been ready for it for 15 years: