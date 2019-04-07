It looks like we will see John Cena get involved in WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35 after all.

Word going around backstage at MetLife Stadium is that Cena will be the Special Referee for Angle's final match against Baron Corbin, according to PWInsider.

There had been speculation on WWE changing Angle's opponent from Corbin to Cena, due to a negative fan response to Corbin, but they decided to keep Corbin as Angle's retirement opponent.

Stay tuned for more updates on WrestleMania 35.