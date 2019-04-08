WWE taped the following matches tonight in Brooklyn to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* Jinder Mahal defeated No Way Jose after a distraction by The Singh Brothers
* Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension
Batista Announces His Retirement From Pro Wrestling