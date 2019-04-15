WWE taped the following matches tonight in Montreal for this week's Main Event episode:
* Dana Brooke defeated Tamina Snuka
* Heavy Machinery defeated The B Team
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Montreal for this week's Main Event episode:
* Dana Brooke defeated Tamina Snuka
* Heavy Machinery defeated The B Team
WWE Couple And Another Veteran Come To The RAW Roster, Lars Sullivan Attacks (Photos, Videos)
WWE NXT Champions Called Up To RAW With New Names, Cruiserweight Joins RAW Roster
WWE Veteran Goes From SmackDown To RAW (Photos, Videos)
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Sasha Banks - WWE RAW Note For Tonight, New WWE Series From Cricket Wireless, Mid-South Promos
Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Superstar Shakeup
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
WWE Announces Special Live Event With The Shield To Air On The WWE Network Sunday
Possible WWE Superstar Shakeup Spoiler
Wrestlers React To Sexy Star's Comment About Being The Inspiration For WWE Women's Revolution
WWE Star Takes A Shot At Sasha Banks?, Banks' Husband Posts Statement, Paige - IIconics, WWE NXT UK
Stevie Ray Reveals Why He Never Went To WWE
Sasha Banks Posts Photo With The IIconics, KUSHIDA Tweets NXT Photo, Women's Battle Royal (VIDEO)
Roman Reigns Comments On Ronda Rousey
Sasha Banks Responds To Rumors And Reports?, New WWE Network Classic Content, Throwback Personas
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback