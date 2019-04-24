Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Jaxson Ryker via DQ. Ryker just killed Humberto and beat him all over the ringside area until the ref called for the bell for the DQ. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch make the save post match

* Kacy Catanzaro and Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne. The heels work over Kacy at the start. Kacy makes the hot tag and Candice runs wild. Candice hits a neckbreaker and a lionsault for the win

* NXT Tag Team Champions War Raiders defeated The Street Profits in a non-title match. Montez Ford does a huge flip dive onto the Raiders as they make their entrance. They attack Rowe and Montez hits his frogsplash but only gets 2. They set up for the Doomsday Device, but Rowe fights out, and the Raiders take control. Angelo Dawkins gets the tag to Montez, who tries to chop down Hanson. Montez impressively lifts Hanson up and hits a suplex. Montez hits sliced bread using Dawkins as a base for 2. Hanson hits the handspring back elbow, and Rowe kills Dawkins with a knee. Shotgun dropkick to Montez and the Raiders hit the assisted pop-up powerslam for the win

* NXT Champion Johnny Gargano defeated Roderick Strong in a non-title match. Excellent sequence of mat wrestling counters to start. Johnny with the kick from the apron, but Roddy hits a backbreaker on the apron. Roddy dominates, with various hoods and submissions. Roddy with some vicious chops and stomps and gets a 2 count. Johnny fights back, and tosses Roddy from the ring, and reverses a backbreaker into an armdrag and tosses Roddy into the steps. Gargano with the middle rope DDT for 2. Johnny dodges a through the ropes dropkick and connects with a cannonball off the apron. Johnny chops Roddy so hard he spits everywhere, and then does it two more times to the delight of the crowd. Roddy reverses the slingshot DDT into a butterfly backbreaker for 2. Roddy catches Johnny going for the kick and tosses him into the turnbuckle. Johnny reverses a Stronghold attempt into the GargaNo Escape when Adam Cole runs out. The rest of Undisputed Era come out, but Matt Riddle runs out and takes them out. Cole ends up kicking Roddy and Gargano wipes out Cole and hits the DDT for the win. Roddy walks away from Undisputed after the match but they follow him

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Jaxson Ryker by DQ. This may have been a retake from the earlier match. Humberto gets a hot start again, but Ryker eventually takes control and starts pummeling him. Again, we end up outside with Ryker tossing Humberto into the barricades and into the crowd. Again, they call for the DQ and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch run out to make the save. Oney and Danny hold them at bay with real steel chairs this time instead of the padded NXT chairs the fans were sitting on