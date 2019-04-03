Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders squashed two local enhancement talents

* The War Raiders defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi. The War Raiders requested another match after winning the first one

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Oney Lorcan

* Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane ends in a No Contest when NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke interfere. Io Shirai makes the save. The rest of the women's division and officials run down to fill up the ring as the brawl continues. The segment ends with Shirai raising the title in the air