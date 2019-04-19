Thanks to Ben Florence for the following WWE NXT UK TV spoilers from tonight's tapings in Glasgow, Scotland. These should air in May some time on the WWE Network, over two episodes.

* There will be qualifying matches for a Fatal 4 Way that will determine a new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion WALTER. Pete Dunne will get his rematch from WALTER as well

* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated Wild Boar and Primate

* Joe Coffey defeated Flash Morgan Webster to advance to the Fatal 4 Way. Big hometown pop for Coffey

* Nina Samuels defeated Kasey Owens in a quick match. Samuels cut a post-match promo on NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm to hype their match at Saturday's tapings

* WWE UK Champion WALTER retained over Pete Dunne thanks to interference from Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. WALTER, Aichner and Barthel posed together after the match

* Piper Niven defeated Jamie Hayter. Big hometown pop for Niven

* Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Jack Starz. This was Ilja's TV debut

* The camera shows Amir Jordan after he was attacked backstage

* Killer Kelly vs. Xia Brookside ended in a No Contest when Jinny and Jazzy Gabert made their debuts to clear the ring. This was Jazzy's TV debut. She stood with Jinny after the attack

* Dave Mastiff defeated Wolfgang to advance to the Fatal 4 Way. Gallus beat Mastiff down after the match

* Travis Banks defeated Joseph Conners to earn the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way

* Rhea Ripley comes to the ring and cuts a heel promo on Piper Niven to hype their match at Saturday's tapings

* Noam Dar is announced as the replacement for Amir Jordan in the main event

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake retained over Noam Dar and Kenny Williams in the main event