The Miz vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match is now official for WWE Money In the Bank.

The match was made official after Miz issued the challenge on tonight's RAW. Shane and Bobby Lashley had beat The Miz down earlier in the night.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card:

Men's MITB Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women's MITB Ladder Match

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Steel Cage Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Elias