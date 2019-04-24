- Above is a behind-the-scenes clip from WWE Studios' Fighting with My Family movie based on Paige and her family. The clip shows Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden and writer/director Stephen Merchant revealing the process and training behind re-creating Paige's in-ring career. The movie hits digital platforms on Tuesday, April 30 and then DVD & Blu-ray on Tuesday, May 14.

The Blu-ray will feature the Director's Cut while the Blu-ray & DVD will feature deleted scenes, extended scenes, a gag reel, "Making Of" features, plus feature commentary from Merchant. You can pre-order the release at a sale price via this link.

- WWE filed to trademark the "B-Team University" on Monday, April 22. There's no word yet on how this name will be related to The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, but there has been speculation on WWE quietly moving the two to SmackDown from RAW. They are still listed on the RAW roster as of this writing but they lost to Heavy Machinery in this week's SmackDown pre-show dark match.

WWE provided the following use description for the trademark: "Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

- WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim will be doing commentary for tonight's WWE "Worlds Collide: Women Collide" special on the WWE Network. Yim will call the one-hour special with Aiden English and Vic Joseph.

As noted, the special was taped during WrestleMania 35 Axxess earlier this month. The following matches have been announced to air: Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven, Candice LeRae vs. Kay Lee Ray, Sonya Deville vs. Io Shirai, Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm with the title on the line.

Below is new video of Yim hyping the special: