- Above is a clip from the latest WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant squaring off at a WrestleMania 3 press conference in 1987. The Network has added the full press conferences for WrestleMania 2, 3 and 4, and each runs over 30 minutes.

- WWE stock was up 0.71% today, closing at $89.73 per share. Today's high was $90.07 and the low was $87.48.

- WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel is in New York City for WrestleMania 35 Week. PWInsider notes that this is the first time The Fink has attended WrestleMania Week in more than a year due to his health. Fink, who has been with WWE just about longer than anyone else, suffered a stroke back in the summer of 2018, and it was reported back in early March that he was still in bad health.

Below are new photos of The Fink with Braun Strowman, Zack Ryder and Mike Rome: