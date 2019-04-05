WWE has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will induct The Honky Tonk Man into the Hall of Fame tomorrow night.

WWE previously announced that Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will do the induction for his friend, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake. No other inductors have been announced as of this writing.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on Saturday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. The 2019 class will feature Beefcake, Honky Tonk Man, headliners DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman), Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat and The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart). Veteran WWE employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award from WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior.

