The Miz recently spoke with NBC Sports Radio's Pro Wrestling 24/7 show to promote the Falls Count Anywhere match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. The hosts sent us a recap from the show and you can find the audio at this link.

Host Nick Anthony noted that people around him usually agree that The Miz is one of WWE's living legends. Miz said he wasn't sure how to take that compliment as he's always in the present.

"You think so? I don't even know how to take that because I look at it as the now, I'm always in the present and try to give everyone out there in the WWE Universe all of our fans exactly what they want," Miz said. "Those moments that will last a lifetime, something they can smile about and whether it's being on the Real World, or the Challenges or WWE or even Miz & Mrs., I always put my best foot forward and try and keep going and just enjoy my life and having fun."

Miz was asked what it means to know WWE officials appreciate him and trust him enough as a talent and performer, to put his name on the WrestleMania marquee along with Shane. Miz said his hard work pays off.

"Well you know the way I look at it as the type of talent, and I've always said this line, and I said it a couple weeks ago: hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard enough and I can tell you for whatever I lack with talent I make up for with hard work," Miz said. "I have dedicated myself, I have show all the talents that I have and I have the ability to make sure that people feel something and remember something & every time I go out there I make sure I'm an elite-level talent, a talent that people go I need to see what he's going to say or what he's going to do because I remember back in the day when The Rock was my favorite back in the Attitude Era with the Austins & the Triple H's, you know back then. Those were the guys that you always wanted to know what they were going to say, what they were going to do next and that's the type of caliber of talent that I am now & I think WWE trusts in that because I have shown them that over the years, over and over again whether I was up or down in WWE, I always go out there & make sure the audience gets exactly what they deserve."

Regarding Sunday's "Winner Takes All" WrestleMania 35 main event with Becky Lynch, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Miz said it's going to be something to watch. He also commented on the RAW police segment from Monday in Washington, DC, calling it incredible. He also said wife Maryse was proud of the segment.

"Oh my god, my wife called me like, 'did you just see what Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair just did?' and I'm like, 'What? No I was on a flight,' ... 'Oh go watch it, go watch it.' It was incredible and that's the type of thing I feel like they need and they deserve and those types of things never in my wildest dreams did I think a women's segment would have that, but she was so proud and that's exactly what these women should feel is proud, each and every woman that has ever stepped foot in the ring from generations all the way back to Fabulous Moolah to my wife's generation, you know Maryse, to these girls now, have all fought their way to not only having all-women's pay per view called Evolution, which absolutely dominated Nassau Colosseum and was probably the best pay-per-view I have seen this entire year, not only that, but now going into WrestleMania, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch in the main event. They are creating history."