As noted, promotional material in New York City for WWE WrestleMania 35 listed Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival with the titles on the line. That match is now confirmed as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have accepted the challenge from Ryder and Hawkins, seen in the video below.

"Hawkins and Ryder, you've got to forgive us for laughing. We thought you were joking, we thought that was an April Fools' joke. We didn't think here was anyway you would want us to embarrass you in your own backyard, and there's no way you think you deserve an opportunity at these, there's no way," Wilder said."

Dawson added, "Yeah, as funny as that is, me and Dash, we understand that winning is what fills the pockets and right now, obviously our pockets are pretty full, and we're going to keep it that way because this match at WrestleMania 35 could mean the six-figure difference in our annual income, and there's one thing, Hawkins and Ryder, that you don't do, and that's mess with The Revival's money. WrestleMania 35 - we're not bad guys, we're not bad men, but I gotta ask myself, what would a bad man do? WrestleMania 35 - top guys, in."

WrestleMania 35 takes place on Sunday from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Below is the updated announced card:

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost

WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Winner Takes All Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c) vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Intercontinental Match

Finn Balor as The Demon King vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Triple H's career will be on the line.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Kickoff Pre-show: 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)