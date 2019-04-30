- As noted, Titus O'Neil celebrated his 42nd birthday on Monday. WWE posted this video of Sarah Schreiber leading the WWE Universe in singing a Happy Birthday to Titus during a commercial break at last night's RAW.

- The dark segment after this week's WWE RAW from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY saw The Revival try to attack WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins fought Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder off, then delivered a double Stomp to them both. Rollins then posed for the crowd to end the show.

- Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss took to Twitter after RAW to issue the following warnings to the other participants in the Money In the Bank Ladder Matches.

As noted, Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin were announced for the men's MITB match while Bliss, Naomi, Natalya and Dana Brooke were announced for the women's match. The other participants will be announced on tonight's SmackDown.

So much for the loop, swoop, and pull! I'll be ready for #MITB, you better be ready for me. #MoneyInTheBliss https://t.co/pgKOxuSzGO — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 30, 2019