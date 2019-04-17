As noted, The Riott Squad was split up in the WWE Superstar Shakeup as Liv Morgan was sent to SmackDown from RAW. Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan will be staying on the red brand.

Riott, Morgan and Logan all took to Instagram to post lengthy messages on the split. Logan and Riott indicated that they will not be teaming together on RAW.

Riott wrote, "@yaonlylivvonce and @sarahloganwwe, two women that truly changed my life for the better. Over the last year and a half we've tried to express to the world exactly how strong and selfless of a bond that we have. But I don't even think we've scratched the surface. On 11-21-17 I was paired with two of the most talented and incredible women I've ever met. Everyday since I learned something from them, inside and outside of the ring. They inspired me and motivated me to be better as a person and as a performer.

"I knew that I'd never be ready for the day to come where we would be on separate brands. And I would be lying if I didn't say my heart didn't hurt but, knowing that the world is about to see how amazing Sarah and Liv are on a whole new scale, makes everything okay. They will go on to create their own legacy and I am still and ALWAYS will be their biggest fan! Thank you girls, for being more than I could ask for as friends and partners and as sisters. You girls have my heart. I love you girls and like Liv said this isn't goodbye. This is see you later. I know all I have to do is yell "SQUAD SQUAD!" And we will be together again! #RiottSquadForever"

Logan's message talked about how The Riott Squad changed the wrestling world, and will continue to do so. Logan acted like she won't be seeing Riott at RAW each week.

Logan wrote, "11-21-17. A day my life changed forever. The day OUR lives changed forever. We shared the biggest moment of our wrestling careers and the biggest moments of our lives together. Every time I make my entrance I am going to be looking for you two. Everytime I get coffee in catering im going to be looking for you two and every time I need someone to laugh at my amazing jokes, I'll be looking for my squad. We have changed the wrestling world so much and that's what we will continue to do. @rubyriottwwe ...I love you @yaonlylivvonce .....I love you. And I will see you again, because we will all make damn sure that happens. Squad! Squad!"

Morgan thanked Riott and Logan for helping her, and for being better than she could have ever imagined. Morgan said despite being on separate brands now, they will all win together.

Liv wrote, "Riott squad..... we were told we'd never last. When I started my career with WWE, I never saw myself as a tag team competitor. I thought it was all about me. On 11-21-17 the Riott squad was formed. On that day, my life changed. I didn't know I was going to make life long friends. I didn't know I was going to gain two sisters. I didn't know that these girls successes were going to mean more to me than my own. But it happened. I fell in love with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. They helped me. They shaped me. They accepted me for exactly who I am. I couldn't ever thank them enough. The Riott Squad is REAL. The Riott squad consisted of three over looked women tired of doing things the "right way" and decided to do things THEIR WAY. Ruby and Sarah ... this isn't goodbye. Its see you later. This is opportunity. We know what we're capable of together... it's magic. Let's see what we can do apart, and because I have your blessings.. I know I am unstoppable. You are both the most talented people I have EVER Met and I can't wait to watch you strive. You guys have my whole heart and I am rooting for you. Even in separate brands... when y'all win.. I still win. And when I win, y'all win. And everyone knows WHEN WE WIN... WE ... ya know. Thank you. That's all I can say. Whole heartedly. I am grateful. Thank you for being better than I could have ever imagined. I love you. #RiottSquad. #RiottSquadForvever. #ThisIsntTheEnd #SquadSquad."

