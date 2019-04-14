- The above video took place last weekend during WrestleMania 35 Axxess. WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins took a tour of Mattel's WWE action figure display.

- The Rock took to Twitter to praise the new documentary series Dark Side of the Ring on Vice. He wrote: "Highly recommend a gripping docu-series Dark Side of the Ring on Vice. Hits home for me as all these tragic stories are from pro wrestlers who my grandfather, my dad and myself have all wrestled and became friends with over the years. Kudos to the filmmakers - a captivating watch."

The series started off with an episode about the relationship between wrestling icons Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth. The show airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Vice.

Highly recommend a gripping docu-series @DarkSideOfRing on @VICE. Hits home for me as all these tragic stories are from pro wrestlers who my grandfather, my dad and myself have all wrestled and became friends with over the years. Kudos to the filmmakers - a captivating watch. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 14, 2019

- Mickie James shared her hilarious idea if she's still on RAW after WWE's Superstar Shake-Up. James tweeted at WWE that she would like a shirt and definitely a koozie with the name "Monday Night Milf." First, she asked if they could get the name over.

