- As noted, The Shield reunited for what may be the last time after Monday's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW went off the air. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins stood together as Ambrose gave his apparent farewell to the company. Reigns and Ambrose did not appear during this week's RAW broadcast and while Ambrose spoke during the dark main event segment, Reigns did not. Ambrose had a brawl with Bobby Lashley on RAW and that was originally billed as his final match in WWE.

Above is full video from the post-RAW segment with The Shield, which was released by WWE.

- WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair turns 30 years old today.

- Tonight's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will feature The New Day hosting a special celebration for new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Below is a promo for the segment: