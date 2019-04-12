- Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla looking at how various Superstars and celebrities have congratulated new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston this week.

- This week's WWE NXT UK episode saw NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson issue a challenge to any NXT UK tag team for a non-title match. In other NXT UK tag team division news, it was mentioned that Trent Seven and Tyler Bate will face Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews on an upcoming episode.

- The Undertaker will make his first Canadian signing appearance on Sunday, June 9 at the Niagara Falls Comic Con in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Taker is scheduled to appear from 12pm until 2pm at the Scotiabank Convention Centre. Tickets are available at the link below. Taker's autograph tickets are $165 and the photo-op tickets are $180. Taker is appearing along with WWE Legends Road Warrior Animal, Sgt. Slaughter, Paul Orndorff and The Killer Bees.

It's worth noting that this appearance is just two days after WWE's reported return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7. That event has not been confirmed by WWE but it's been reported that Taker and Brock Lesnar will work it.