- This week's WWE RAW saw new red brand Superstars Cesaro and Cedric Alexander do battle with Cesaro getting the win. Above is post-show video of Cesaro brushing off a WWE reporter backstage.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Des Moines for this week's Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Ruby Riott

* EC3 vs. No Way Jose

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders destroyed Lucha House Party on this week's RAW. As seen below, their double team finisher is now called The Viking Experience, which is the team name they debuted with last week in the Superstar Shakeup.

As noted, WWE quietly changed their name to The Viking Raiders on Monday afternoon, likely due to negative fan feedback on the name they debuted with last week. Michael Cole noted on commentary that last week's debut had people talking "in more ways than one," which could be a reference to the negative feedback.