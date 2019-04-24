- Above is a video looking how the AEW Double or Nothing event poster was created. The poster is currently on sale for a limited time at Pro Wrestling Tees.

- On April 19, AAA's show drew 5.4 million viewers overall (3.2 rating), according to Lucha Central. This show's main event featured The Young Bucks winning the AAA World Tag Team Titles from Pentagon Jr. and Fenix at AAA Rey de Reyes. For comparison, the week before drew 3.9 million viewers.

- Starrcast II has added Bret Hart, Tom Magee, and Kobashi to its lineup during AEW Double or Nothing weekend.

I'm CONVINCED that fans have been waiting for this for a long time. It finally happens at @StarrcastEvents. pic.twitter.com/XE7dD8ZcbU — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) April 24, 2019