Tonight's WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show opened up with Tony Nese defeating Buddy Murphy for the WWE Cruiserweight Title.
This is Nese's first title reign in WWE. Murphy won the title back on October 6 at WWE Super Show-Down, by defeating Cedric Alexander.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's big title change at MetLife Stadium:
