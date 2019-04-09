WWE announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against The Hardy Boyz on SmackDown Live tonight.

The Usos defeated The Bar, Ricochet & Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev at WrestleMania 35 this past Sunday to retain their titles, while The Hardy Boyz were in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. In an interview with The Five Count in March, Jeff Hardy revealed that he felt like the Hardys would be facing The Usos at last Sunday's big event.

"I have got a really strong feeling about The Hardy Boys against The Usos at 'Mania," Hardy said at the time. "I'm feeling that pretty big, [but] we'll see."

Below is WWE's full statement on the match: