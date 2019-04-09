WWE announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against The Hardy Boyz on SmackDown Live tonight.
The Usos defeated The Bar, Ricochet & Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev at WrestleMania 35 this past Sunday to retain their titles, while The Hardy Boyz were in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. In an interview with The Five Count in March, Jeff Hardy revealed that he felt like the Hardys would be facing The Usos at last Sunday's big event.
"I have got a really strong feeling about The Hardy Boys against The Usos at 'Mania," Hardy said at the time. "I'm feeling that pretty big, [but] we'll see."
Below is WWE's full statement on the match:
Jimmy & Jey Uso emerged victorious from a frantic Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania, defeating The Bar, Ricochet & Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
But The Usos will not get to rest on their laurels, as they will put their titles on the line tonight against The Hardy Boyz in the first ever battle between these two teams. Matt & Jeff Hardy have made it clear they're on a quest to become the greatest tag team in all of time and space. Will that journey lead them to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, or will they find themselves on lockdown in The Uso Penitentiary? Which set of brothers will emerge victorious from this huge first-time-ever showdown?