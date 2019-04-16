The co-promotional ROH / NJPW War of the Worlds is returning next month for a four-day tour. Things kick off on May 8 in Buffalo, New York, and continue on May 9 (Toronto, Ontario), May 11 (Grand Rapids, Michigan), and May 12 (Chicago, Illinois).

Some matches have already been announced, starting with ROH World Champion Matt Taven vs. PCO in Toronto. The ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny will defend their titles against Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham in Buffalo.

Other names scheduled to appear: Hirooki Goto, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata. All four shows will stream live for HonorClub subscribers.