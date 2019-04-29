Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as the road to Money In the Bank continues.

No matches have been announced for tonight but there will be a special MITB edition of "A Moment of Bliss" where Alexa Bliss will name the Money In the Bank Ladder Match participants for next month.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* A WWE Money in the Bank edition of "A Moment of Bliss"

* A Phenomenal foe for The Beastslayer

* Call him Robert Roode

* Cesaro and Samoa Joe become Raw Superstars

* The Man down (but not out)

* The "Firefly Fun House" is open

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.