The post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE SmackDown will take place tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

WWE has announced a celebration for new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for tonight, hosted by The New Day. The Hardy Boys vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos has also been announced. New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese will appear on 205 Live.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* The New Day celebrate Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania

* The Usos and The Hardy Boyz square off for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

* How will The Miz bounce back after crushing loss to Shane McMahon?

* Will the target on Becky Lynch's back get even bigger?

* How IIconic will SmackDown LIVE be?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.