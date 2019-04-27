

The fourth Women's Money In The Bank Match is wide open. Heels have won the previous three matches with Carmella winning twice and Alexa Bliss won the briefcase at last year's event. Maybe this is the year a babyface finally gets the briefcase? Becky Lynch is defending both championship titles on the show against Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans, so the women's division of RAW and SmackDown could have two new champions and a complete shift in the balance of power by the end of the evening. Here's a look at the top five most likely winners of the Women's Money In The Bank Match. The list was compiled considering each woman's recent storylines, matches, TV time, and performances. Share your pick to win in the comments below.

5. Naomi

The two time SmackDown Women's Champion has been featured prominently on the last two episodes of RAW since the Superstar Shakeup picking up wins over Billie Kay in a singles match and the IIconics in a tag match with Bayley. Moving to RAW gives Naomi a fresh start with potential for featured feuds with Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, & Ruby Riott. Naomi couldn't get past Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, but RAW should give her some TV time to grow and lean into some of the aggressiveness and frustration she's let out on Twitter for feeling left out of the picture on SmackDown. Carrying around the Money In The Bank briefcase will definitely bring Naomi back into the spotlight.

4. Asuka

After a 914 day winning streak with over 200 wins in that time, being the NXT Women's Champion, the sole survivor at Survivor Series, and winning the first Women's Royal Rumble match, anything that Asuka did after that would feel like a letdown. Asuka finally earned her first SmackDown Women's Championship in December, defeating Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in the first ever women's TLC match. Asuka then submitted Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble before losing the championship to Charlotte just before WrestleMania 35. Asuka is just as fierce as ever and must be accounted for whenever she steps into the ring.

See Also Top Stars Featured In FOX WWE SmackDown Ads

3. Sonya Deville

Since being called up to RAW in December of 2017, Sonya Deville has worked her way up to being a major contender on the main roster. Her performance in Elimination Chamber opened a lot of eyes recently. Her recent match with Io Shirai on the Worlds Collide WWE Network special was also excellent. Deville's confidence and presence has grown greatly over the past year and with her best friend Mandy Rose by her side, she is poised to step into the Women's Championship picture. Winning the briefcase here would bring a fresh feel to the SmackDown Women's division that has been dominated by Charlotte, Becky, & Asuka. Fans are looking for new feuds in the women's division and Sonya Deville is ready to shake things up.

2. Ember Moon

Returning from elbow surgery, Ember Moon has been featured prominently on SmackDown since the Superstar Shakeup. The move to SmackDown should provide some comfort for Moon since she'll be back with her best friend in NXT, Asuka. Ember is still working on finding her voice on the mic, but she certainly knows who she is once the bell rings. Moon's in-ring capabilities are top flight and she will definitely give us a spot to remember in the Money In The Bank Match. She came up short in last year's match, but she will definitely be a favorite this year. Moon would be number one on this list if heels didn't traditionally win this match. Consider her the number one babyface option.

1. Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott hasn't been victorious on TV since February and The Riott Squad just got broken up in the Superstar Shakeup with Liv Morgan being moved to SmackDown. On paper, Riott seems to be without very much direction. When you look at her development in the matches she's had this year, she's been performing fantastically. Riott has been featured in matches with every top name in WWE: Ronda Rousey, Charlotte, & Becky Lynch have had very good matches with Riott. When she gets time on the mic, she has also performed well. The Money In The Bank briefcase would be a tremendous tool to cement Ruby Riott as a top competitor in the WWE Women's division. RAW has some great clean-cut foils for Riott in Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, & Dana Brooke. A full-blown feud between Becky Lynch and Ruby Riott would be fantastic to watch. Riott has never held gold in WWE, but 2019 will be her year.