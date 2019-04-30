Randy Orton, Ali, Andrade and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor have been announced as the SmackDown Superstars for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

WWE has also announced Mandy Rose and Bayley as two of the four blue brand Superstars for the women's MITB Ladder Match. Stay tuned for the final two competitors later tonight.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card:

Men's MITB Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor

Women's MITB Ladder Match

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Steel Cage Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Elias