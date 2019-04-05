Kelvin Gastelum, who will face Israel Adesanya next Saturday night at UFC 236, believes the feud between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has gone too far. Gastelum and Adesanya will meet for the interim UFC middleweight title on pay-per-view from Atlanta.

"I just think that there is some lines that shouldn't be crossed and this rivalry going on right now is escalating to a point where it shouldn't have to," Gastelum said during a recent media event (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "And I feel like if it keeps escalating the way it is, somebody's going to end up getting hurt or shot or something. I truly believe that."

McGregor took to social media earlier this week, unleashing a series of posts aimed at Nurmagomedov through his religion and family. The two met last year with the unbeaten champion scoring a submission victory. Both fighters were engaged in post-fight actions that resulted in suspensions being handed down.

"You shouldn't mess with people's wives. You shouldn't mess with people's family or religion, absolutely," Gastelum said. "There's so many people that have tried to get under my skin and I have a pretty thick skin. I don't play into that stuff."

Gastelum and Adesanya will be part of a double title fight event at UFC 236 as featherweight champion Max Holloway meets Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title.



