- Wrestling Inc. has learned that Drake Maverick will be marrying WWE 2017 Mae Young Classic contestant Renee Michelle in June. Braun Strowman is one of the groomsmen, along with EC3 and Jeremy Borash. Melissa Anderson (Cheerleader Melissa) is one of the bridesmaids.

- Jim Ross revealed on his podcast that his new show with Conrad Thompson will debut in the next week or two and will be called Grillin' JR. It will follow the format of other podcasts with Thompson.

- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins was at Taking Back Sunday's show last week in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium with Becky Lynch. Rollins is a long-time fan of the band (who is currently celebrating their 20th anniversary with a world tour and new compilation, titled Twenty), so the band had him come on stage to do their coin toss to determine which album they would play in its entirety for the second half of the show. Rollins flipped the coin and Where You Want To Be was the winner so the band performed that whole album to end the show.

While on stage, before the coin flip, Rollins got on the mic and stated he whipped Brock Lesnar's ass at WrestleMania.

