- Daniel Bryan may have suffered an injury during his WWE Title loss to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Bryan was waiting to be examined this week, but word coming out of Sunday's big event was that Bryan may have been injured.

This is why Bryan was sent went home earlier this week and was not backstage for Tuesday's SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

- As noted, there was speculation on Drew McIntyre suffering an injury during Tuesday's SmackDown six-man event, which saw The New Day defeat McIntyre and The Bar. McIntyre disappeared during one of the commercial breaks and was seen walking away from the ring, to the back, by fans in the arena. He was never seen on TV again.

McIntyre is not hurt, according to Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The walk out by McIntyre went down as it was booked to go. The idea behind the angle was that because of Drew's WrestleMania 35 loss to Roman Reigns, officials felt like they needed to protect Drew because they need him to be a top guy for the company. Sheamus and Cesaro were going to lose the match anyway, and WWE didn't want McIntyre anywhere near the losing side of the six-man match. The idea was that when fans watched the finish on TV, they would forget McIntyre was even in the match.