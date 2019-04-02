- Last night's WWE RAW saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley team with Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to defeat Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka and The IIconics, just days before these four teams do battle for the titles at WrestleMania 35. Above is post-show video of Banks and Bayley talking to the WWE camera about how they will make history at WrestleMania.

"WrestleMania's going to be here, and I know with all my heart and soul that we are going to be walking out of WrestleMania still tag team champions," Banks said.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be on NBC's Today Show this coming Thursday, April 4. Rousey will be promoting the "Winner Takes All" WrestleMania 35 main event with Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- Below is a promo for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, airing this Saturday at 7pm ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. As noted, the Red Carpet special will begin at 6pm ET, and we will have live coverage as it happens.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to feature DX, Harlem Heat, The Hart Foundation, Torrie Wilson, The Honky Tonk Man and Brutus Beefcake, with longtime employee Sue Aitchison receiving The Warrior Award.