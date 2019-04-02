- WWE posted this video looking at WrestleMania 34 in 60 seconds.
- WWE has announced the following WrestleMania 35 Week TV appearances for The Miz, Maryse, Elias, Kofi Kingston, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Triple H:
WrestleMania Week takes over the airwaves
It all begins tonight when The Miz and Maryse – fresh off the announcement that "Miz & Mrs." is returning for a second season – appear on NBC's "Access" at 7:30 p.m. ET.
On Wednesday, April 3, Elias takes over Hot 97's "Ebro in the Morning" at 6:30 a.m. ET and "MLB Central" on MLB Network beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
This Thursday, April 4, Kofi Kingston joins Hot 97's "Ebro in the Morning" at 6:30 a.m. ET. Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will appear on NBC's "Today" at 9:30 a.m. ET, and The Miz and Maryse will be on NBC's "Extra" at 7 p.m. ET.
Becky Lynch will appear on Fox 5's "Good Day New York" this Friday beginning at 6 a.m. ET, before joining "Boomer and Gio" on WFAN at 8 a.m. ET. The Man will also appear on ESPN's "First Take" at 11 a.m. ET and on "TMZ Live" on Fox 5 at 4 p.m. ET.
Also on Friday, Roman Reigns will appear on Z100's "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" at 7 a.m. ET. The Big Dog will also join "Strahan and Sara" at 1 p.m. ET on ABC before talking to Mike Francesa on WFAN's "Mike's On" at 3:30 p.m. ET.Additional Superstar appearances on Friday include Kofi Kingston on "PIX 11 News" at 8 a.m. ET and Triple H on FS1's "First Things First" at 9 a.m. ET. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Titus O'Neil and Rey Mysterio will also ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange at 4 p.m. ET.
- Braun Strowman, Natalya and Titus O'Neil are at Yankee Stadium in New York City today to officially kick off WrestleMania 35 Week with tonight's MLB game against the Detroit Tigers. Below are a few photos of the WWE Superstars at batting practice in their custom jerseys:
#Wrestlemania week is officially kicking off!! Thank you for these awesome custom @Yankees jerseys, and good luck tonight against Detroit! @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/favrFnfTgi— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2019