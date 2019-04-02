- WWE posted this video looking at WrestleMania 34 in 60 seconds.

- WWE has announced the following WrestleMania 35 Week TV appearances for The Miz, Maryse, Elias, Kofi Kingston, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Triple H:

It all begins tonight when The Miz and Maryse – fresh off the announcement that "Miz & Mrs." is returning for a second season – appear on NBC's "Access" at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, April 3, Elias takes over Hot 97's "Ebro in the Morning" at 6:30 a.m. ET and "MLB Central" on MLB Network beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

This Thursday, April 4, Kofi Kingston joins Hot 97's "Ebro in the Morning" at 6:30 a.m. ET. Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will appear on NBC's "Today" at 9:30 a.m. ET, and The Miz and Maryse will be on NBC's "Extra" at 7 p.m. ET.

Becky Lynch will appear on Fox 5's "Good Day New York" this Friday beginning at 6 a.m. ET, before joining "Boomer and Gio" on WFAN at 8 a.m. ET. The Man will also appear on ESPN's "First Take" at 11 a.m. ET and on "TMZ Live" on Fox 5 at 4 p.m. ET.

Also on Friday, Roman Reigns will appear on Z100's "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" at 7 a.m. ET. The Big Dog will also join "Strahan and Sara" at 1 p.m. ET on ABC before talking to Mike Francesa on WFAN's "Mike's On" at 3:30 p.m. ET.Additional Superstar appearances on Friday include Kofi Kingston on "PIX 11 News" at 8 a.m. ET and Triple H on FS1's "First Things First" at 9 a.m. ET. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Titus O'Neil and Rey Mysterio will also ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange at 4 p.m. ET.