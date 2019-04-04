- Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Carmella and Alexa Bliss appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to promote WrestleMania 35. The Superstars appeared in a "Kid Trash Talk" segment where they read trash talking lines that were written by kids. Above is video from the segment.

- Triple H will go live on Facebook with Cathy Kelley for an interview following Friday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" event. We will have full coverage of Takeover and the post-show interview on Friday night.

- WrestleMania 35 Week continued in New York City on Wednesday as Dana Brooke, The Street Profits, Big Show, Titus O'Neil, Mojo Rawley and Dana Warrior teamed up with the NYC Relief organization to give back to the community in Chelsea Park. You can see a few shots from the day with NYC Relief below: