AJ Styles reportedly suffered an injury during his win over Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 last night.

There's no word yet on details of the injury but PWInsider reports that AJ was pulled from today's Axxess VIP meet & greet appearance due to the injury.

Fans who had tickets to meet AJ today were told that he was removed from the signing due to an injury. They were offered full refunds and the promise of a Styles 8x10 photo that would be mailed to them, or the chance to meet new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston today.

Stay tuned for updates on AJ's status.

