The Usos and Naomi have joined the RAW roster in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup.

Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Naomi had been on the blue brand since the 2016 WWE Draft. The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Bobby Roode on tonight's Shakeup edition of RAW while Naomi teamed with Bayley for a non-title win over WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

The updated list of roster changes on night 1 of the 2019 Superstar Shakeup looks like this:

* Naomi goes to RAW from SmackDown

* The Usos go to RAW from SmackDown

* The Miz goes to RAW from SmackDown

* Rey Mysterio goes to RAW from SmackDown

* Andrade and Zelina Vega go to RAW from SmackDown

* Cedric Alexander goes to RAW from 205 Live

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience (The War Raiders, Erik fka Hanson and Ivar fka Rowe) go to RAW from NXT

Below are photos and videos from The Usos vs. Roode and Gable plus The IIconics vs. Naomi and Bayley at the Bell Centre in Montreal tonight: