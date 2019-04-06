Torrie Wilson's father, Al Wilson, has passed away.

There are no details on Al's passing as of this writing but Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that he passed away earlier this week, just days before his daughter's WWE Hall of Fame induction.

WWE fans know Al from the storyline he was involved in from 2002-2003 that saw him marry Dawn Marie.

Torrie, who will be inducted into the Hall tonight, wrote on Instagram yesterday about a sudden loss, but she did not mention her father. She wrote, "This week is an incredible one for me but has also brought me some horrible pain in the form of a sudden loss. Just wanted to tell you to make that call to a loved one, don't put it off...and TELL someone you love em and don't think twice about it. That's all. Big love."