Courtesy of Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel, above is new video of husband Travis Browne discussing the fan incident at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony earlier this month.

As noted, a fan interrupted the speech for The Hart Foundation and attacked WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. He was quickly taken down and arrested. You can read our latest legal update on the 26 year old man at this link. Browne, a former UFC fighter, was among a group of wrestlers who took shots at the man while he was being held down and taken away. Browne may not have been a favorite among WWE fans before that night, but he won many of them over with the way he stood up for The Hitman.

Browne talked about Bret thanking him backstage at the post-WrestleMania 35 RAW, and about how people like the Hall of Fame attacker need to be kept out of the headlines.

"I wanted to quickly talk about the Hall of Fame incident," Browne said from the farm that he and Rousey own, Browsey Acres. "There's this kind of trend I've noticed, where these people do these acts and they get almost immortalized in our media for the negative things that they've done, instead of going out and making positive change in the world. Yeah, so instead of getting attention for these positive things that these guys have done and really making a difference in the world in a positive way, they are in our media, in the headlines, they are a part of the story when it comes to any great thing that people have done, and that situation should've been all about the people that were getting inducted, and it should stay that way.

"This guys name should never be mentioned again. He's not the guy at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame that rushed the stage or anything like that, no. This guy needs to disappear and go back into the nothing in which this piece of s--t was born. It could've been way worse. We're lucky that that's all it was."

Browne noted that he got some time so spend with Hart at RAW the following night, and said that The Hitman thanked him at the show.

"Bret is an amazing man, he's a freakin' legend. I got to spend some time with him in the back at the following RAW and you know, he said 'thank you.' I said, 'of course, any time, any man would do the same thing, any real man would do the same thing,' and it's like we forgot about it.

"I would like for these guys to stop getting that publicity. Let them just get dealt with the way that they need to be dealt with. He was sitting in a jail cell that night, he got arraignment later in the week, and yeah, just let them disappear into the nothing that f--ker was born, because he's a piece of s--t and those kind of people don't deserve the time, they don't deserve your hate, because hate is still attention, right? Don't do it guys. Thank you again, for all the fans, for all the comments, and we will see how this whole thing plays out. So, we are excited here on Browsey Acres, some new stuff coming to ya, some new content. And we're out, see ya guys."