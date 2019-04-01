- WWE cameras have been with Triple H as he prepares for WrestleMania 35 Week, which for him will include WWE NXT "Takeover: New York", DX's WWE Hall of Fame induction, the No Holds Barred match with Batista at WrestleMania, and more. Above is the first video of the series, filmed this past Friday at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The video includes a conference call on the Hall of Fame induction.

- WWE stock was up 0.48% today, closing at $87.20 per share. Today's high was $87.70 and the low was $84.29.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair tweeted this video from Migos rapper Offset, who endorses The Queen for the WrestleMania 35 main event against Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Offset is friends with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.