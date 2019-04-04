Triple H recently spoke with Yahoo to promote his big WrestleMania 35 weekend - Saturday's 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction with DX and Sunday's No Holds Barred match against Batista at the biggest show of the year.

Triple H will go into the WWE Hall of Fame for the first time with Chyna, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James and Shawn Michaels, who becomes a two-time WWE Hall of Famer with the induction. He called Chyna a trailblazer and indicated WWE will continue to honor her in the future.

"When you have the opportunity to do things with your friends and you make such an impact on the business and industry, it's awesome," he said. "You didn't have to be a WWE fan to know what D-Generation X was, it transcended. To sit back and see Chyna, obviously posthumously, get recognition and I'm sure there's much more to come later, but she's a trailblazer. In the weekend that the women headline WrestleMania as the main event she takes a spot in the Hall of Fame, it's awesome."

Triple H confirmed that they planted a seed for Sunday's match back during the Evolution reunion at SmackDown 1000 last fall. He also said Batista has talked about doing the match for years.

"It's something that Dave [Bautista] has brought up for the past few years," Triple H said. "For some reason over the past couple of years, he had scheduling conflicts, I was already booked with something else, it just didn't pan out. This year, shortly before SmackDown 1000, we had had a conversation where he said, 'Man, I feel like my window is about closed and if I don't do it this year, I feel like it's not going to happen. Schedule-wise, I have a window around that time, what do you think?' So we went and talked to [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] about it and he was all into it. So we were doing the [SmackDown] 1000 thing and we figured let's throw this little seed out there and see what kind of reaction it gets. We did it and it got a big reaction so we said let's give this a shot."

"Dave was so passionate about it I really said I wanted to do it for him," he continued . "When I got injured, I kind of put it off of my radar because I didn't think it was going to happen. I'm going to be 50 years old this year, I didn't think I could come back quickly from a repair standpoint, but I'm not a sit-around guy. I started rehabbing and I've always trained and done the stuff. I started rehabbing the morning after my surgery. [As I recovered] We called Dave, he was still into it, Vince still really wanted to do the match and felt like it was a good thing so that increased my desire to rehab more. It just worked out time-wise."

The stipulation for Sunday's match at WrestleMania 35 is that Triple H's in-ring career will be on the line. While this is just part of the storylines, it was noted that there's the very real fact that Triple H is at the tail-end of his in-ring career.

"To be honest, my life would be exponentially less hectic if I wasn't working at WrestleMania, but it's a blast, it's tough to say no to that adrenaline rush, those crowds and everything that comes along with it." Triple H said. "Getting to have a blast one more time and who knows, every time I go out there now, it's very well conceivably the last time I step in the ring."

Triple H revealed that his real WrestleMania moment will come on Sunday as he sits backstage and sees the look on the face of the WWE Chairman, his father-in-law Vince McMahon, as he puts on his 35th WrestleMania event.

"It all comes from this passion to do what we do," he said. "One of the proudest things for me will be sitting next to Vince at some point on WrestleMania day … and see the look on his face as he puts on the 35th WrestleMania, knowing that he took a small regional territory and turned it into a juggernaut known in every corner of the globe."