As part of DX, Chyna will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame Class along with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Billy Gunn. Last week, Triple H joined CBS Sports' State of Combat podcast and gave his thoughts about Chyna's induction, the delay in her joining the Hall of Fame, and how she likely inspired many of today's female WWE Superstars.

In regards to adding her to the Hall of Fame, Triple H couldn't think of another woman who made as big of an impact as she did. During her time in WWE she was a one-time Women's Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion (the only woman to hold the title), and was also the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble and King of the Ring.

"It's awesome. I'm thrilled for her as the human being that I knew, for her family and for her sister, who I knew," Triple H said. "There is probably not a woman who has ever made as big of an impact as she did. Somebody that transcended the business on her own and I'm sure will be in the Hall of Fame sometime on her own. I think it's fitting she is in there with DX in the beginning because it's how she started, and I think it's what it should be."

After exiting WWE in 2001, Triple H hinted some of Chyna's post-WWE decisions caused a delay with her entry, but said time isn't necessarily an indication of anything as popular 1980s WWE Superstar The Honky Tonk Man is just now finding his way in.

"After she left the business and everything else prevented [her Hall of Fame induction] for a period of time, it's funny because people look at it and go, 'Finally, they are putting her in,'" Triple H said. "But she's going into a class with Honky Tonk Man. Like, he's just getting in there and is a generation before. It's not a time-limit type thing. ... I'm thrilled that it's this year, partly because finally the time has passed where everything can just happen and it can be right for her where the moment of putting her in the Hall of Fame for this manner is about her accomplishments and not about anything else. That was always my bigger point of this. You can't do it when [the negative] becomes the conversation. The conversation needs to be about her accomplishments and what she did here."

Chyna passed away at the age of 46 in April of 2016 due to an overdose, but Triple H felt her legacy still very much lives on with those in the ring today. He pointed out the timing of her going into the Hall of Fame and this year's WrestleMania being headlined by WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte, and Becky Lynch is very fitting.

"If you could go back and say it to her, it's something that in that point of time you would be like, 'No way, that would have been inconceivable,'" Triple H commented. "She probably inspired a lot of the women that are doing what they are doing right now, and it couldn't have been any more of the right time and the right spot, and it all happened for a reason that way."

The WWE Hall of Fame airs this Saturday at 7 pm ET on the WWE Network.