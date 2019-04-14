UFC 236 treated fans to a pair of thrilling five-round bouts for the interim lightweight and middleweight titles live from Atlanta Saturday night. In the headline fight, Dustin Poirier became the interim lightweight champion with a decision win over Max Holloway.

Poirier scored his second win over Holloway, keeping the current featherweight champion from joining the list of fighters to hold titles in two weight classes at the same time.

In the co-main event, fans were treated to another five-round war, as Israel Adesanya became the interim UFC middleweight champion with a decision over Kelvin Gastelum. Adesanya remained unbeaten with the win, nearly finishing the former Ultimate Fighter winner late in the final round.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Dwight Grant and Nikita Krylov were other main card winners. The event marked the first pay-per-view for the UFC to stream via ESPN+ as part of an agreement between the two.

Matt Frevola, Alexandre Pantoja, Max Griffin and Khalid Taha scored wins on ESPN prelims, with Belal Muhammad, Montel Jackson and Poliana Botelho winning matches on UFC Fight Pass.

Complete results are below:

Dustin Poirier def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) to become interim UFC lightweight champion

Israel Adesanya def. Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46) to become interim UFC middleweight champion

Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Eryk Anders via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Dwight Grant def. Alan Jouban via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Nikita Krylov def. Ovince Saint Preux via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:30 of Round 2

Matt Frevola def. Jalin Turner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Wilson Reis via TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1

Max Griffin def. Zelim Imadaev via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Khalid Taha def. Boston Salmon via TKO (strikes) at :25 of Round 1

Belal Muhammad def. Curtis Millender via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-26)

Montel Jackson def. Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Poliana Potelho def. Lauren Mueller via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brandon Davis def. Randy Costa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:12 of Round 2