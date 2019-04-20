Alistair Overeem, a former Strikeforce champion who competed for the UFC heavyweight title, re-emerged as a contender in the division on Saturday with a thunderous first round finish of Alexei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Fight Night 149. The card took place from Saint Petersburg, Russia and aired live on ESPN+.

Overeem connected with a knee that planted Oleinik in the final minute of the opening round before finishing up with strikes on the ground to get the win. He is 45-17 in his career and has won four of his last six bouts overall, including three via finish.

The card marked just the second appearance ever for the UFC in Russia after debuting there in 2018 with Oleinik also in the headline bout vs. Mark Hunt that night.

Islam Makhachev, Sergei Pavlovich, Roxanne Modafferi and Krzysztof Jotko were other main card winners. On the prelims, Michal Oleksiejczuk scored a 44-second knockout.

Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan were named the "Fight of the Night" with "Performance of the Night" bonuses going to Magomed Mustafaev and Pavlovich.

Complete results are below:

Alistair Overeem def. Alexei Oleinik via TKO (strikes) at 4:45 of Round 1

Islam Makhachev def. Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sergei Pavlovich def. Marcelo Golm via KO (strike) at 1:06 of Round 1

Roxanne Modafferi def. Antonina Shevchenko via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Alen Amedovski via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Movsar Evloev def. Seung Woo Choi via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-26)

Sultan Aliev def. Keita Nakamura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexander Yakovlev def. Alex da Silva Coelho via submission (modified guillotine choke) at 3:10 of Round 2

Shamil Abdurakhimov def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (strikes) at 3:10 of Round 2

Michal Oleksiijczuk def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov via KO (strike) at :44 of Round 1

Magomed Mustafaev def. Rafael Fiziev via TKO (strikes) at 1:26 of Round 1