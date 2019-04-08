Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is a fan of pro wrestling, so it is no wonder he was watching WrestleMania 35 Sunday night. Cormier, though, had another interest than just his fandom of the sport, as he is still rumored for a future fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar dropped the WWE Universal title to Seth Rollins in the opening bout in just over two minutes in front of 82,265 people inside the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Ha, Brock got beat up," Cormier posted on Twitter.

Cormier improved to 22-1 this past November with a second round victory over Derrick Lewis via submission. He has held the heavyweight title since last July when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round. The former Olympic wrestler also held the UFC light heavyweight title last year before vacating the belt.

Lesnar has not fought inside the Octagon since 2017 when he battled Mark Hunt. He scored a victory that night, but the result was overturned to a no-contest after Lesnar failed a drug test.