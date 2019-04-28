Former Strikeforce champion and top UFC contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza knew he was risking it all to headline Saturday night's UFC on ESPN+ 8 card. And Jack Hermansson took full-advantage.

Hermansson pushed his current win streak to four in a row with a decision victory over Souza in the main event from Sunrise, Florida live on ESPN+. The 30-year-old from Sweden replaced Yoel Romero in the bout.

Greg Hardy, a former NFL standout who has had several run-ins with the law, earned his first UFC win with a first round finish of Dmitrii Smoliakov in the co-main event. Hardy suffered a loss in his debut earlier this year after being disqualified due to an illegal strike.

Mike Perry, Glover Teixeira, Cory Sandhagen and Roosevelt Roberts were other main card winners, with Takashi Sato, Augusto Sakai, Carla Esparza, Gilbert Burns, Jim Miller, Angela Hill and Dhiego Lima all earning prelim victories.

Complete results are below:

Jack Hermansson def. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Greg Hardy def. Dmitrii Smoliakov via TKO (strikes) at 2:15 of Round 1

Mike Perry def. Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Glover Teixeira def. Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:37 of Round 2

Cory Sandhagen def. John Lineker via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Roosevelt Roberts def. Thomas Gifford via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Takashi Sato def. Ben Saunders via TKO (strikes) at 1:18 of Round 2

Augusto Saki def. Andrei Arlovski via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Carla Esparza def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Gilbert Burns def. Mike Davis via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:15 of Round 2

Jim Miller def. Jason Gonzalez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:12 of Round 1

Angela Hill def. Jodie Esquibel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Dhiego Lima def. Court McGee via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)