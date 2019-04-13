- The video above looked at five Superstars who benefited from the Superstar Shake-Up, which will again take place next week on RAW and SmackDown. Near the beginning of the video a graphic is shown of both the RAW and SmackDown rosters, with free agents in the middle. Most of the free agents consistent of the recently called up NXT stars: Aleister Black, Ricochet, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, EC3, and Nikki Cross. Sami Zayn is also among that group as he returned earlier this week from double rotator cuff surgery, appearing on both shows. Before undergoing surgery, Zayn was on the RAW roster.

- Speaking of the Superstar Shake-Up, WWE looked at last year's changes and graded "the good, "the bad," and "the middle." For RAW, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre both had an uptick in their year after the move. On the blue brand, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, Asuka, R-Truth, and The Bar all got nods for getting more opportunities on SmackDown.

It's time to evaluate the 2018 #SuperstarShakeup... the GOOD and the BAD. https://t.co/fZktAMkRUc — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2019

- As noted, The Undertaker will be headed to the UK for a 3-day appearance in April/May that originally would have featured a Q&A. Inside the Ropes put out an announcement that Taker will still be available for signings and photos, but the Q&A portion is no longer happening. In Taker's place for the Q&A will be Mick Foley, who will be telling stories about The Undertaker. You can find all the details in the video below.