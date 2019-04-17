WWE Superstar Luke Harper announced on Tuesday that he requested his release from WWE. Signing with the organization in 2012, Harper has been a Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion. Although he requested his release, it doesn't necessarily mean that it will be granted.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Harper's contract is up in November. It was noted that WWE could theoretically hold him for six months after that by freezing his contract for the amount of time that he was out with his recent injury, although it is unlikely.

Last summer Harper elected to undergo surgery on his wrist after Rowan suffered a torn right bicep. This was after the two were repackaged as The Bludgeon Brothers. Harper was cleared for action back in February but has been used sparingly. He competed against Dominik Dijakovic at WrestleMania Axxess and was a participant in this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

As far as what would be next for Harper if he is released, Meltzer stated it is a possibility that he ends up in All Elite Wrestling. One of his closest friends is Chris Harrington, who is now AEW's Vice President of Business Strategy.

Harper became a pro wrestler in 2003, working as Brodie Lee. He made a name for himself in places like Chikara, Squared Circle Wrestling, All Jersey Pro Wrestling, Dragon Gate and Ring of Honor. While he gained recognition as a singles competitor, Harper has been best known in recent years as one of the members of The Wyatt Family.

Several WWE stars responded to Harper's release request, as seen below:

