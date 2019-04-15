It looks like Ronda Rousey is in a hurry to expand her family so she can get back to work.

Rousey noted on Instagram today that she and husband Travis Browne are headed out on a vacation. She referred to it as a "#impregnationvacation" in the caption.

WrestleMania 35 was to be Rousey's final appearance for WWE for the foreseeable future. She is under contract to WWE until April 10, 2021, but she was only committed to going hard full-time through WrestleMania 35, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Rousey made it known last year that she was looking to have a child with Browne soon, before they got too much older. It's been reported that WWE wants Rousey back in the ring for a WrestleMania 36 rematch with current RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, but that would likely be cutting it close, depending on how long it takes the happy couple to get pregnant. Her new IG post indicates they are serious about expanding their family now.

On a related note, Rousey and Browne could be in Las Vegas for their vacation. They were photographed at The Range 702 firing range in Vegas earlier this week, as seen below.

You can also see Rousey's full Instagram post below: