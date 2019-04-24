Ring of Honor's next set of events is the co-promotional ROH / NJPW War of the Worlds Tour on May 8 (Buffalo), 9 (Toronto), 11 (Grand Rapids), and 12 (Chicago).

All four events will stream live for HonorClub subscribers. Below are the updated cards for the first two events.

Buffalo, New York

* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Villain Enterprises (c) vs. Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Bandido vs. Flip Gordon

* Rush vs. Silas Young

* Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Shane Taylor vs. Hikuleo

* Alex Coughlin vs. PJ Black

* Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan vs. Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors

Toronto, Ontario

* Matt Taven (c) vs. PCO (ROH World Championship)

* Jay Lethal vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Brody King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Hirooki Goto

* Yuji Nagata vs. Silas Young

* Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. The Briscoes