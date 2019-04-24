Ring of Honor's next set of events is the co-promotional ROH / NJPW War of the Worlds Tour on May 8 (Buffalo), 9 (Toronto), 11 (Grand Rapids), and 12 (Chicago).
All four events will stream live for HonorClub subscribers. Below are the updated cards for the first two events.
Buffalo, New York
* Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
* Villain Enterprises (c) vs. Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)
* Bandido vs. Flip Gordon
* Rush vs. Silas Young
* Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. EVIL and SANADA
* Shane Taylor vs. Hikuleo
* Alex Coughlin vs. PJ Black
* Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan vs. Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors
Toronto, Ontario
* Matt Taven (c) vs. PCO (ROH World Championship)
* Jay Lethal vs. Satoshi Kojima
* Brody King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Hirooki Goto
* Yuji Nagata vs. Silas Young
* Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. The Briscoes
WAR OF THE WORLDS TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! SEE THE STARS OF @ringofhonor & @njpwglobal IN ACTION LIVE! #ROHWOTW ??— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 20, 2019
??TICKETS: https://t.co/Hxxf6xtpHO
5/8 #ROHBuffalo
5/9 #ROHToronto
5/11 #ROHGrandRapids
5/12 #ROHChicago pic.twitter.com/lKqWOHRQyu